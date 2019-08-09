Image copyright Ffotonant Image caption Catrin Finch received her green robes which mark people's commitment to the arts

Harpist Catrin Finch and musician Geraint Lovgreen have been honoured at the National Eisteddfod.

About 30 individuals joined the Gorsedd of Bards at the Welsh cultural festival at Llanrwst, Conwy, on Friday.

Wales rugby players Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies donned their blues robes in a similar ceremony on Monday.

Friday's event was held inside as wet weather led to the early closure of the festival's Maes B, a venue for young people, and a campsite.

Among others honoured on Friday was presenter and comedian Tudur Owen who was praised for being an "invaluable ambassador".

Lovgreen said being chosen was "truly an honour".

Finch, who the eisteddfod said was one of Wales' foremost musicians, described the ceremony as a "totally fab experience".

Image copyright Ffotonant Image caption Geraint Lovgreen: 'Being chosen was truly an honour'