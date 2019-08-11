Image copyright Ty Hafan Scout Group Image caption The children of the Ty Hafan Scout Group are taking part in many activities during their camp

A group of children with life-limiting illnesses are enjoying their first family camp out this weekend as part of a Scouts project.

Six children travelled to Miskin Mill Scout Village in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Saturday, where they are taking part in archery, crafts and laser shooting.

The Ty Hafan Scout Camp is the first hospice Scout group in the UK.

The children's illnesses include Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Goldenhar syndrome.

Parents and siblings are joining in with the activities, which also include raft making, fire lighting and bush craft.

The group was set up on the Scouting centenary in 2007 for any child referred to the hospice, along with their siblings, parents and family, to spend time together having fun and making memories.

Ruth Weltch, the group leader, said: "We have been able to give these children the opportunity to take part in activities not usually accessible to them and that we take for granted.

"It was an absolute joy to see them and their families take part in the weekend's activities, seeing them smile and forget about their worries for a while was heart-warming."

Barry Haswell, who is attending the weekend with his daughter Alice, said it was "a rare opportunity to spend quality time together as a family".

Lynne Phelps, from Ty Hafan, said: "The hard work, time and effort put in by the Scout group since its inception has been truly amazing.

"The group has brought so much happiness to the hospice and given the children referred to us an opportunity to take part in activities with their families that they wouldn't have had access to if it wasn't for Scouts."