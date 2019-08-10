Image copyright Nerys Muir Image caption A white plume of smoke was seen over an industrial area in Holyhead

Fire crews are attending the scene of an explosion in an industrial area on Anglesey.

People reported on social media hearing a loud bang and seeing a plume of white smoke in Holyhead.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been an explosion off the A5 London Road but did not confirm the name of the site where the explosion happened.

Police and fire crews are currently at the scene.

Other users of social media reported windows shaking and being able to see the smoke from a distance.