Fire crews tackle explosion in industrial area on Anglesey
- 10 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews are attending the scene of an explosion in an industrial area on Anglesey.
People reported on social media hearing a loud bang and seeing a plume of white smoke in Holyhead.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been an explosion off the A5 London Road but did not confirm the name of the site where the explosion happened.
Police and fire crews are currently at the scene.
Other users of social media reported windows shaking and being able to see the smoke from a distance.
August 10, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Nerys1987
View of smoke from Llanfachraeth, windows shook here too pic.twitter.com/rTBr8FBsUa— Carolan (@carolan) August 10, 2019
End of Twitter post by @carolan