Two solar farms have been targeted by thieves who stole solar panels and equipment.

The items were taken from a site near St George, Abergele, overnight on Wednesday and at Llanelian, Colwyn Bay, on Wednesday or Thursday evening.

North Wales Police said the 168 stolen panels may be offered for sale on the black market.

PC Will Jones said those responsible "knew what they were doing" and may use the panels on houses or offices.