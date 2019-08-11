Image caption Tractors were pulling cars and caravans out of the mud at the Eisteddfod on Sunday

Three floods warnings have been issued for north Wales following Saturday's wind and heavy downpours.

Tractors have been brought in to tow cars and caravans out of the mud as the National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst, Conwy county, draws to a close.

Part of the week-long Welsh cultural festival was forced to shut early on Friday due to the conditions.

On Saturday windy weather led to road disruptions, fallen trees and at its height left 1,200 homes without power.

Image caption The car park south of the Eisteddfod maes has been turned into a mud bath

A yellow weather warning for wind had been in place the whole of Wales on Saturday night.

In Conwy county, a flood warning has been issued by Natural Resources Wales and is in place for areas around the river Conwy from Dolwyddelan to Conwy.

Two flood warnings are in place in Gwynedd.

The first covers areas around the River Mawddach and River Wnion, from Fairbourne to Ganllwyd and Rhydymain.

The second covers areas around the river Glaslyn and river Dwyryd, from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Several people watched the waves crashing over the rocks in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, on Saturday

The Met Office said on Sunday Wales would see a mix of sunny spells and showers, with some heavy showers and a risk of thunder.

Most of the showers would ease away overnight leaving a good deal of dry weather by Monday morning, it added.