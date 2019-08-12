Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption This police photograph of Jermaine Taylor has been shared more than 15,000 times on Facebook since 7 August

Police in south Wales have warned people who have mocked the hairstyle of a wanted drug dealer that they could find themselves facing prosecution.

A mugshot of Jermaine Taylor, 21, from Newport, was published by police on Facebook after he breached his licence conditions.

It prompted hundreds of jokes, puns and memes among the nearly 90,000 comments left on the Gwent Police Facebook post.

Police later said offensive comments could leave people facing action.

People can be prosecuted for posting offences messages online.

In their own post, Gwent Police warned: "Please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law.

"Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication. If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police."

Police said Taylor had breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in December 2018.

He was given a three-year sentence at Cardiff Crown Court in September 2017 for being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.