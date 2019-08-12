Image copyright Met Office Image caption The rain is predicted to move in from the Irish Sea

Heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel problems in parts of north east Wales.

A Met Office yellow warning - advising people to be aware - covers areas in Denbighshire and Flintshire.

It is in place from 18:00 BST Monday until 10:00 Tuesday, with St Asaph one of the places that could be affected.

Heavy showers are predicted to move in from the Irish Sea and could lead to up to 40mm (1.6 inches) of rain falling in some areas.

The Met Office warns flooding of "a few homes and businesses is likely", bus and train services may be affected and that drivers should watch out for spray and flooding on roads.