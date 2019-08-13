Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy features on the Pembrokeshire coast

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has been named the most "memorable, beautiful, surprising and compelling" experience in Wales.

Lonely Planet has listed the UK's best 500 things to see and do - with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe top.

In total, 47 Welsh experiences are named by the travel guide.

These range from climbing the country's highest mountain to cheering on the national rugby side and immersing yourself in books.

It says: "There's more to Wales than sheep, drizzly valleys and place names that are impossible to pronounce for outsiders.

"If you haven't been to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in the country's 'wild west', you are missing a trick."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption You can immerse yourself in books at the annual literature festival in Hay-on-Wye

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is described as a "ravishing stretch of cliff-flanked coves, thrashing seas, wildflower-freckled moors and hedge-lined tracks leading to one-pub villages".

Park chief executive Tegryn Jones said he thought those compiling the list were looking for "a wide range of experiences and maybe unique experiences".

"I think it is reflective of the fact we have a national park which is the only coastal national park in the UK," he said.

Mr Jones called the coast "exceptional", saying the scenery and landscape are "unrivalled".

"There are cities like St Davids, towns like Newport and Tenby and 1,000 kilometres of rights of way," he added.

Pembrokeshire Coast finished tenth overall in the UK list compiled by travel experts - behind the Giant's Causeway (three), Bath (four) and a Sunday pub roast (six).

However, it is ahead of the Glastonbury Festival (12) and the Yorkshire Dales (18).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Whether the roof is closed or not, there is always a warm reception for visitors to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff

The national park finished well ahead of the nearby Gower coast (47).

Tackling Mount Snowdon is Wales' second highest in the list (45), with "roaring the dragon to victory" at the Principality Stadium in 48th.

Lonely Planet also suggests a visit to mingle with puffins on Skomer (59), heading to Hay for the book festival (104) and to try squeezing into "the UK's dinkiest residence", Quay House in Conwy (484).