Man found with 'life-threatening injuries' in Rhyl
- 13 August 2019
A man has been taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after being found in Rhyl.
The ambulance service alerted police after paramedics were called to Church Street at 01:40 BST on Tuesday.
Few details have been released but officers have cordoned off part of the road while investigations continue.
The road has been closed as part of the inquiry, according to North Wales Police.