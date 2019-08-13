Image copyright Google Image caption The museum is losing money despite the relocation boosting visitor numbers, the council said

Action has been promised in response to concerns that a museum and art gallery overspent its budget by £72,000 last year.

Staffing costs and lack of income are blamed for the problems at Storiel in Bangor, based in the Bishop's Palace.

The rebranded Gwynedd Museum and Art Gallery reopened in 2016 in its new location following a £2.6m upgrade.

Gwynedd Council is now looking to set up a trust to support further fundraising activities.

The Grade II-listed building is the second oldest in Bangor after the cathedral, with part of it dating back to about 1500.

With a contribution of £1.4m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, it was transformed to incorporate a shop, café, museum galleries, an art gallery and an activities room.

Despite promising visitor figures after the museum's relocation, a report to council leaders earlier this year warned of the need to review Storiel's business model, "in order to ensure the best use of the resource in a sustainable way".

Admission to Storiel is free, but visitors are invited to make donations.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are working to address the overspend in Storiel's budget for the last financial year.

"As part of these efforts, we are in the process of supporting the establishment of the Storiel Development Trust that will support fundraising activities for Storiel in the future.

"The council is working closely with the Friends of Storiel and is also reviewing the structures at Storiel with the aim of developing funding applications to support activities."

The spokesperson said the authority hoped people would support Storiel, saying it hosted family activities and new events aimed at attracting new visitors.