Image caption The road was cordoned off by police on Tuesday

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a knife attack in Denbighshire.

The 43-year-old victim was found in Church Street in Rhyl with "life threatening injuries" in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

North Wales Police detained the suspect, of Merseyside, in Denbigh along with two other men who were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Forensic teams are continuing to examine the location of the incident.