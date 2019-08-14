Image copyright Megan Wyn Roberts Image caption Two men who were near the site at the time of the blast needed treatment for minor injuries

A fire at an aluminium plant that left two men injured is being investigated.

Residents heard a loud bang and saw a plume of smoke at the AMG Alpoco plant in Holyhead on Saturday evening.

The men, who were near the site at the time, made their own way to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

The company said its safety protocols functioned "exactly as designed in the event of such an incident" and emergency services attended quickly.

It added it had notified the Health and Safety Executive, which confirmed it was aware and "making initial enquiries".

AMG Alpoco said in a statement: "No injuries were sustained to any employee or site visitor and there has been no adverse environmental impact as a result of the incident.

"An immediate internal investigation is currently in progress to identify the root cause.

"The unaffected parts of the plant remain in full operation."