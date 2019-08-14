Image copyright Welsh government Image caption Direct trains will run between Llandudno and London in the summer months

Plans for direct trains between north Wales and London have been announced.

First Trenitalia, the new operator of the West Coast mainline, also plans to introduce a new fleet of trains between Holyhead and Wrexham which it says will reduce CO2 emissions by 61%.

The direct line between Llandudno and London is expected to run in the summer months from May 2021.

The UK government said it "reflects a significant move away from the previous flawed franchising system".

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "This partnership is great news for people in north Wales - delivering better cross-border connectivity on new, more comfortable trains."

First Trenitalia replaces Virgin Trains, which was barred from bidding to keep the route.