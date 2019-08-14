Image copyright Google Image caption Josie Clacher was staying with friends and family in Alaro, Majorca

An 18-year-old woman has been found dead in a swimming pool at her family's villa in Majorca.

Josie Clacher died on Tuesday morning in the town of Alaro where she was staying with friends and family.

She was the daughter of Rachel Clacher, co-founder of Wrexham-based telephone answering firm Moneypenny.

The company said: "We are all extremely devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time."

The firm provides a telephone reception service for UK businesses and employs more than 400 staff in Wales, New Zealand and the United States.