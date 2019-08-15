Image copyright Western Telegraph Image caption John Williams was hit while officiating a match on 13 July

A cricket umpire has died, one month after being hit on the head by a ball during an amateur match.

John Williams, 80, from Hundleton, Pembrokeshire, was flown to hospital after being struck with the ball during a match on 13 July.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was placed in an induced coma.

On 1 August, he was transferred to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, but died two weeks later.

Mr Williams, who was secretary of Hundelton Cricket Club, was refereeing a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 match between Pembroke and Narbeth when he was hit by the ball.

Pembrokeshire Cricket tweeted: "Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams.

"John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time."

Robert Simons from Narberth Cricket Club, who was the other umpire at the Pembroke-Narberth match, said: "He was a grand gentleman, truly a gent from a cricketing point of view, and he gave up a tremendous amount of his time for the sport.

"I mean, he was willing to officiate even in his 80th year.

"It's very, very sad. The whole of Pembrokeshire cricket would say the same of him. There's not many of them around. A marvellous chap.

"I was officiating as the other umpire... It was traumatic."