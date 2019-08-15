Police car rammed by Audi in high-speed A55 chase
- 15 August 2019
A police car has been rammed by a stolen Audi during a high-speed chase.
North Wales Police said the Audi was stolen during a knife-point robbery in Manchester, and it was spotted on the A55 near Bangor.
The driver of the Audi then rammed the pursuing police car, and the stolen vehicle managed to continue before crashing.
One person was arrested, and police said knives were recovered from the pocket of the Audi's door.