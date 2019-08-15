Image copyright The Met Office

Wales is set for more downpours with the Met Office issuing another yellow warning for rain.

The warning covers all counties in Wales, apart from Anglesey, and is in place from 08:00 BST on Friday until 22:00.

The Met Office said travel times could be affected by spray and some homes and businesses were at risk from floods.

It comes after a month of poor weather, with several previous warnings of rain, thunderstorms and wind.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption People watched the waves crashing over the rocks in Porthcawl last weekend

In early August, the National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst, Conwy, was badly affected by wind and rain, with one campsite for young people being closed.

On Saturday, several roads were closed and more than 1,400 homes were left without power due to the wind and rain.