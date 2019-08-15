Drug-related deaths reach record levels in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said it was a "national scandal"

Wales had its highest number of recorded drug-related deaths last year, latest figures have shown.

There were 208 deaths registered due to drug misuse, compared with 185 in 2017.

Overall, Wales has seen an 84% increase in drug-related deaths over the last decade, the Office for National Statistics said.

Across England and Wales as a whole, Wales comes second only to the north east of England for the highest mortality rate for drug-related deaths.

The overall number of deaths from drug poisonings in Wales was 327, which includes accidental overdoses and suicides from medicinal drugs.

Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Neath Port Talbot saw the highest number of deaths by local authority area.

Leanne Wood, Plaid Cymru's social justice minister, said the figures were a "damning indictment of the so-called 'war on drugs'".

"These figures are shocking, and the situation is made even worse when we know these deaths could have been prevented," she added.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said it was a "national scandal" that people were "dying needlessly" because governments had refused to acknowledge that a radical new approach to drug policy was needed.

Mr Jones, a former police inspector, has called for "fix rooms" to be introduced as the current approach of tackling drugs is "doomed to continue failing".

He said: "We need a new pragmatic, common sense approach that treats problematic drug use as a medical issue and not a criminal matter."