Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield's family said, as an organ donor, he would "have an impact on other people's lives"

A man has been charged with murder following the death in Swansea of a charity worker who worked with Mother Teresa in India.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, died on 20 July, two days after being found injured in High Street in the city centre.

Colin Thomas Payne, 61, from Swansea, had previously been charged with causing grievous bodily harm but is now charged with Mr Bloomfield's murder.

The alleged attack happened near the Full Moon pub at about 15:10 BST.

South Wales Police senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Darren George said: "I know there were a number of people in the High Street area and inside the Full Moon public house... some of whom have yet to contact us."