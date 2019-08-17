Image caption The Barberfellas are one of the acts from the UK and Ireland set to perform

Wales is "most famous" for two things - singing and rugby - and both will take over the country's capital at the weekend, according to Nigel Owens.

The rugby referee has welcomed 30 choirs to Cardiff, for the Hand in Hand LGBT+ music festival which gets under way later.

As they sing around the city later, the Welsh rugby team will take on England at the Principality Stadium.

The biennial event will see 1,000 singers perform at different venues.

They will mix with 70,000 rugby fans who will arrive for Wales' second World Cup warm-up match.

Owens, who is gay, said: "Wales is perhaps most famous for two things - rugby and singing - and this weekend it is fantastic that we are going to have a celebration of both in our capital city."

While he said the events show what a "diverse and welcoming" city Cardiff is, he will not be there as he is preparing for the Rugby World Cup in Japan next month.

Among the choirs performing are the London-based Barberfellas, the Dublin Gay Men's Chorus and the Liverpool Rainbow Chorus.

A gala concert at St David's Hall features the South Wales Gay Men's Chorus, The Songbirds Choir and the Cardiff Trans Singers.

There are also events at the Norwegian Church, Millennium Centre and Cornerstone throughout the day.

The Hand in Hand Festival began in London and Cardiff is its fourth host city.

The rugby kicks off at 14:15 BST and road closures will be in place.