Teaching staff at an Anglesey secondary school have passed a vote of no confidence in the head teacher.

Staff have made a number of complaints about Catrin Jones Hughes, the head of Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern, in a letter to the governors and the local authority.

Ms Hughes has not made any comment on the contents of the letter, but told the BBC she was "eagerly looking forward" to resuming her role.

She has been absent for some time due to illness and a family bereavement.

The letter was signed by more than 60% of the teaching staff.

They also called for the chairman of governors, Ken Hughes, to resign because of what they said was his support for Ms Hughes.

In the letter, which has been seen by BBC Wales, teaching staff said: "This situation is having a negative effect on the welfare of staff, and a devastating effect on the morale in the school, which is already extremely low."

They also claim it is having a "negative effect" on pupils and general standards in the school.

In a second letter calling on Mr Hughes to resign, they said: "We understand that this is a serious statement to make, and we have not reached this decision easily."

Mr Hughes said he did not wish to make a comment because the matter was "confidential and ongoing".

An Anglesey council spokesman refused to comment on the situation at Bodedern, but added they were always willing to offer support to any school if needed.