Image caption Locals photographed the collapsed scaffolding on Saturday

Scaffolding put on a bridge for maintenance work has collapsed into a river.

It had been placed over the River Rhondda in Hopkinstown, Rhondda Cynon Taff, near the Bethany Baptist Church.

On Saturday morning, residents noticed the structure had fallen away into the water.

South Wales Police said officers attended and it would monitor the bridge, which is currently closed to the public for the work.

Image caption Debris fell into the River Rhondda