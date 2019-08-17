Wales

Man arrested over Newport city centre assault

  • 17 August 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking another man Newport city centre.

Gwent Police said the incident happened in High Street at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said one person was being held in custody and officers were not looking for anyone else.

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to contact the force by dialling 101.

