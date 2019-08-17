Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption PC Richard Priamo has thanked people for their support after he was released from hospital

A police officer who was seriously injured as he tried to make an arrest says support from the public has been "quite overwhelming".

PC Richard Priamo, from North Wales Police, was hurt in School Lane, Southsea, Wrexham, on 3 August.

Ex-Wales rugby star Mike Phillips and the Vancouver Police department were among those to send messages.

A man is due to appear before Mold Crown on 6 September charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Priamo, who works for the roads policing unit is recovering at home and faces up to four months off work.

Image copyright Google Image caption The officer had tried to make the arrest in the village of Southsea

"I'm pretty sore at the moment, and I have limited mobility," he says. "Because of my injuries, I have to take lots of medication, which also makes me tired.

"I'm desperate to get back to work, and doing what I do best, but I appreciate for now, a full recovery is the number one concern."

He added: "I've been inundated with visits from friends, family, colleagues, and I've had so many cards from members of the public. It's been quite overwhelming."

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: "An assault of any kind should never be considered 'part of the job'.

"These attacks leave their mark physically and mentally on the officers, colleagues and their families."