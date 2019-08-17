Five rescued of Benllech as kayaks are blown out to sea
Four children and an adult were rescued after their two kayaks, one of which was an inflatable, were blown more than half-a-mile out to sea.
They were seen drifting off Benllech, Anglesey, by a member of the public at about 16:30 BST and a lifeboat crew from Moelfre was called out to help.
They were brought back to shore and were given blankets to warm up.
Lifeboat volunteer Dwynwen Parry said: "Inflatables, in particular, are very dangerous in offshore winds."