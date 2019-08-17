Image copyright Peter Barr/Geograph

Four children and an adult were rescued after their two kayaks, one of which was an inflatable, were blown more than half-a-mile out to sea.

They were seen drifting off Benllech, Anglesey, by a member of the public at about 16:30 BST and a lifeboat crew from Moelfre was called out to help.

They were brought back to shore and were given blankets to warm up.

Lifeboat volunteer Dwynwen Parry said: "Inflatables, in particular, are very dangerous in offshore winds."