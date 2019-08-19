Image copyright Jordan Hollingsworth

A large fire has broken out at a bakery in Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews can be seen at the site of Village Bakery on Coed Aben Road, Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The service said it sent three crews and an aerial ladder platform to the scene just after 08:40 BST. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Eyewitness Jordan Hollingsworth described seeing strong flames and thick black smoke.

Mr Hollingsworth, who works at a vehicle leasing firm across the road from the bakery, said: "It was a small bit of smoke at 8:45/8:50 [but] within about five to 10 minutes there was thick black smoke coming over the top.

"The flames are still strong to the side and [I] can see through a big blue shutter where the flames are huge as well."

The family business was founded in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, by a father and son in 1964.

