Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was left critically injured after the crash on Monday morning

Four people have been hurt after a vehicle hit them while they were in their tents at a campsite near Caernarfon on Monday morning.

A woman was critically injured and remains in hospital, according to North Wales Police.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident on the Rhyd y Galen campsite and are in custody.

The force said: "This was a terrifying event for people who should have felt safe in their tents."

It added that its thoughts are with the family of the woman who was seriously injured and are supporting those involved.