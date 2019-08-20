Image copyright Crown Copyright Image caption Dinas Dinlle overlooks the sea from a hill of glacial drift sediments

Archaeologists have been racing against the clock to understand more about an Iron Age coastal fort which is slowly being lost to the sea.

Little is known about Dinas Dinlle near Caernarfon in Gwynedd but it is thought to be about 2,500 years old.

Coins found at the the National Trust-owned monument suggest it was also occupied in the Roman period.

The dig, led by Climate Change and Cultural Heritage Project (Cherish), comes to an end on Tuesday.

Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph Image caption The fort is protected as a scheduled monument

Early maps and the curve of the defences suggest the fort was once entirely enclosed but part of the western defences have been lost to the sea following thousands of years of coastal erosion.

Work carried out includes new aerial photography which has been used to create a 3D model of the monument and detailed survey to gauge the fort's development, form and condition.

Louise Barker, a senior archaeologist on the project said: "This is one of the finest coastal heritage sites in north Wales but is threatened by active erosion.

"Through our work we hope to gain a better understanding of when Dinas Dinlle was built and occupied, and how much has been lost to the sea."

National Trust Llyn operations manager Andy Godber said: "Dinas Dinlle encapsulates the risk to our coastline from climate change.

"Our coastal adaptation policy for Dinas Dinlle is to accept the loss of this important site, being part of this innovative project allows us to learn more about the history of human occupation here, while we still can."