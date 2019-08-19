Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police believe this man has information to help its investigation

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who brandished a screwdriver in a row over a food trolley on a train.

The man allegedly verbally abused staff after a trolley bumped into his seat on the service between Cardiff and Bridgend at about 14:50 BST on 3 August.

He then gestured with the weapon while another screwdriver was seen tucked into his waistband.

He continued to verbally abuse staff until he left the train at Bridgend.

British Transport Police has appealed for information and believes the man in the CCTV image could help with its investigation.