Image copyright LDRS Image caption The Grade II listed building was sold at auction after closing in 2017

A disused court building in Anglesey is to be turned into a boutique cinema offering two-person sofas and snacks delivered to people in their seats.

A plan to renovate the Grade-II listed building in Llangefni to "redefine the cinema experience" has been backed by county council planners.

It will show new releases and classics plus holiday matinees for children.

The cinema will be the first in Llangefni for more than 50 years, since the Arcadia closed in the mid-1960s.

Developers say the scheme, which will include a restaurant and cocktail bar, will employ 10 full-time and six part-time staff.

They claimed it would provide a "new sustainable and beneficial use for the building" whose prospects would otherwise be "gloomy".

The building, which previously served as a civil and family court, was sold at auction last year after holding its last hearing in 2017.

The development was approved by planning officers - subject to conditions - without the need to go before councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The cinema must close by 23:00 on Monday to Saturday and 21:00 on Sundays, and no building work will take place until a traffic management plan is agreed.