Image caption Pupils in Carmarthenshire receiving their results last year

Thousands of pupils across Wales will receive their GCSE results later.

Total entries are up 4.5% to 303,635 and the country-wide results will be revealed this morning.

In 2018, the A* to C pass rate dropped to its lowest point since 2005.

At the time, Qualifications Wales warned changes to the pattern and numbers of pupils sitting exams affected any comparison with previous years and thought similar factors could again have an impact.

What's new in 2019?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Design and technology is one of seven subject exams to have been reformed

This year marks the end of a process that has seen 29 new GCSE qualifications introduced since 2015.

Business, computer science, design and technology, history, media studies, religious studies and Welsh second language were the seven final subjects to be reformed and the first set of results of these subjects will be given out for the first time.

It has no coursework, with a greater focus on speaking and listening skills, including the ability to respond spontaneously to conversation.

The new Welsh second language qualification - compulsory for pupils at English-speaking schools - replaced the previous options, under which students chose to take the full course or the less-challenging short course or applied GCSEs.

Why are entries up?

A 0.7% increase in population in this age range is thought to be the cause - it is also thought the rise in summer entries has been driven by a change this year to how schools are measured.

Previously, pupils could take an exam more than once and the best result would be counted towards the school's overall figures.

Now, only a student's first sitting can be counted, meaning fewer students have entered the exam early and Year 11 summer entries for many subjects has risen.

Can we compare results with the rest of the UK?

Image caption How grades in Wales and England roughly translate

Comparing Wales with the rest of the UK is becoming increasingly difficult - while Wales has retained the A* - G structure, England has adopted a 9 - 1 system.

Meanwhile, a new C* grade is being introduced in Northern Ireland for the first time this summer.

Scotland has its own system of public examinations - Nationals and Highers - and pupils received their results at the beginning of August.