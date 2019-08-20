Image caption The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

A police officer has been suspended after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him.

Gwent Police said there was an ongoing criminal investigation into an accusation of a sexual assault in Cardiff on 11 August.

The officer, who has not been named, is a PC and works in Newport.

It comes less than two weeks after two senior officers from the force were also suspended after one of them was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the force.