Image caption A Dyfed-Powys Police officer was attacked at Synod Inn, near Capel Cynon in Ceredigion

A man shot a police officer with his own Taser before fleeing in a stolen tractor, a jury has concluded.

Swansea Court Court heard Darryl Dempsey, 24, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was found to have committed seven offences.

PC Dafydd Edwards was shot in the chest after he carried out a routine car search at Synod Inn, near Capel Cynon, Ceredigion, on 9 February.

Dempsey was not in court after being found unfit to stand trial.

Sentencing has been suspended until a hospital bed can be found for him.

His accomplice, Wayne Dobson, 29, pleaded guilty to six charges at an earlier hearing and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Image copyright PA Image caption The trial took place in Dempsey's absence at Swansea Crown Court

On the day he was shot PC Edwards had been told by his control room there were reports of a disqualified driver named Dempsey driving in the area.

He parked his police car and approached the men, before being attacked.

Dobson and Dempsey then fled in a tractor they stole from a nearby farm, before taking two further vehicles and travelling to Cardigan.

The men separated and Dempsey, of Brading Close, Eastbourne, was found nine days later in Sussex.

The jury ruled Dempsey had: made use of a firearm with intent to prevent arrest, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committed two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, damaged property, taken conveyance without authority and had driven while disqualified.

Following the jury's verdict, Judge Paul Thomas QC said: "This is not a common procedure, they don't come along very often."

Dobson had previously admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, and two counts of taking a vehicle without consent.