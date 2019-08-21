Image copyright Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust Image caption The Endeavour spent its life as a trading boat, going up and down the north Wales coast

More ancient monuments and historic ruins will be uncovered as extreme weather caused by climate change gets more frequent, an expert has said.

The remains of a shipwreck off the Abergele coast dating back 150 years was revealed by July's thunderstorms.

It comes after a prehistoric forest and 200 archaeological sites were unearthed following extreme weather events.

Archaeologists Dr Paul Belford said "you'll see more and more of this" as the world warms up.

Experts have "tentatively identified" the recently-uncovered Abergele wreck as the 35-tonne wooden sloop Endeavour that sunk without trace in gales in October 1854.

A forest buried under water and sand for more than 4,500 years was uncovered between Ynyslas and Borth in Ceredigion by Storm Hannah in May.

While hundreds of archaeological sites were found in the 2018 heatwave.

Image caption The petrified trees lie between Ynyslas and Borth in Ceredigion

Image caption The forest has become associated with a 17th Century myth of a sunken civilisation known as Cantre'r Gwaelod - the Sunken Hundred

Now the remains of a 35-tonne, 45ft long vessel has been found at Pensarn beach in Conwy county by a member of the public.

"The stormy weather created giant waves which moved the sand banks and exposed the boat," said Dr Belford, chief executive of the Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust.

"You'll see more and more wrecks and ancient monuments uncovered as extreme weather events become more frequent due to the impact of climate change.

"Like the recent shipwreck find, these discoveries can help us answer the questions of our history.

"Hopefully research will also help us learn lessons from the past and aid the fight against climate change."

The north Wales shipwreck lies in the area known as Abergele Roads, a large area of shoals, near a tidal pond, which is only visible after storms and during low tides.