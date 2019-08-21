Image copyright David Wager Image caption The air ambulance landed in a field next to the overturned car

Two people have been flown by air ambulance to hospital after a car overturned in a crash in north Wales.

The passengers were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool and a third transferred to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A55 between Abergwyngregyn and Tal y Bont, in Gwynedd, at 08:30 BST.

The westbound carriageway was closed for 90 minutes but has since reopened.

Traffic was diverted with congestion stretching back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan but is now clearing.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice The A55 is closed westbound following an RTC at Abergwyngregyn. One lane of the eastbound carriageway is also shut. There are long delays westbound from J12 Tal Y bont – J14 Llanfairfechan . Please avoid area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/fUaVKeLigi — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 21, 2019 Report