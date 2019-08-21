Wales

A55 crash: Three people in hospital after car overturns

  • 21 August 2019
Emergency services at the scene Image copyright David Wager
Image caption The air ambulance landed in a field next to the overturned car

Two people have been flown by air ambulance to hospital after a car overturned in a crash in north Wales.

The passengers were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool and a third transferred to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A55 between Abergwyngregyn and Tal y Bont, in Gwynedd, at 08:30 BST.

The westbound carriageway was closed for 90 minutes but has since reopened.

Traffic was diverted with congestion stretching back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan but is now clearing.
Image caption Congestion extends back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan

