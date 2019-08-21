Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Oi Mee Lam's family said she would be "greatly missed"

A woman who died in a car crash was a "dearly loved" mother, grandmother and sister, her family have said.

Oi Mee Lam, 68, from Llandaff, Cardiff, was driving a Nissan Micra when it collided with an Audi A3 and a black taxi on Cowbridge Road, Ely, on Friday at 14:40 BST.

The Audi driver, a 35-year-old man from the Ely area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Paying tribute, Mrs Lam's family said: "Oi Mee Lam was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and friend.

"She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

"The family of Mrs Lam wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the wonderful people who were kind enough to come to her aid."