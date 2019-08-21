Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption The landslip happened near Blaenau Ffestiniog station

Large boulders have blocked a railway line following a landslip.

Trains have been suspended between North Llanrwst and Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd for debris to be cleared and repairs to a tunnel to take place.

Engineers will inspect the full of extent of the damage on Wednesday night before the work starts.

However, National Rail Enquiries tweeted that no trains will run until Friday morning at the earliest with replacement buses operating.