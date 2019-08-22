Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption The landslip happened near Blaenau Ffestiniog station

A railway line which was blocked by large boulders following a landslip will reopen earlier than planned.

Trains were suspended between North Llanrwst and Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd on Wednesday to clear debris and make repairs to a tunnel.

National Rail had tweeted no trains would run until Friday at the earliest with replacement buses operating.

But the firm has now said all lines in the tunnel were safe and services would resume from 07:47 BST on Thursday.

The Conwy Valley Line runs from Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

It was closed between Llandudno Junction and North Llanrwst for four months earlier this year because of storm damage and flooding.

It reopened in time for the National Eisteddfod earlier this month, with repair work costing millions.