Image caption David Phillips was found dead in Cimla, Neath, in February

A woman told a court she saw her neighbour "take his last breath" after his face was stamped on repeatedly.

David Phillips, 76, was found dead at home in Cimla, Neath, on 14 February.

Thomas Carney, 28, of Llys Dur in Morriston, Swansea, denies murder but has admitted manslaughter and assaulting a police officer.

The prosecution previously told Swansea Crown Court Mr Carney killed Mr Phillips after visiting him to get alcohol in exchange for sexual favours.

Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said the men had met a month earlier at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group in Neath.

On Tuesday - the second day of the trial - Mr Phillips' next door neighbour Eleri Davies told the court she had been babysitting her nine year-old granddaughter when she heard an "almighty" noise which "shook" her living room window.

She said she went to investigate and saw the defendant "just raging in the front room".

'Pure rage'

"He had his hand on the table and he was doing a stamping movement with his feet," she said.

"I walked through the door and I said, 'boy stop it - you're going to kill him'.

"He was pounding on his face. There was a lot of language and it was just pure rage.

"He looked at me, I was afraid. I bolted and dialled 999."

Ms Davies said she returned to her flat to call the emergency services before going back to Mr Phillips' flat to check his pulse.

"His pulse was weak," she said.

"I saw his chest move. I think, to be honest, it was his last breath.

"The final time [I went to check] he was dead."

The trial continues.