Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Flack collapsed in a garden in Llanbedr-Dyffryn-Clwyd, Denbighshire

A gardener died after having a severe reaction to a wasp sting, an inquest heard.

Ian Flack from Bontuchel in Denbighshire, reported being stung and feeling unwell before he collapsed in Llanbedr-Dyffryn-Clwyd on 24 October.

Neighbours and a passer-by tried to resuscitate the 76-year-old using a defibrillator from the local village hall before he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found he died from anaphylaxis.

At the hearing in Ruthin, assistant coroner Joanne Lees concluded his death was was accidental.

The inquest heard Mr Flack, a retired forestry worker originally from Lancashire, had visited his doctor the previous year complaining of feeling unwell following a wasp sting but no severe reaction was found and he improved after being given antihistamine tablets.

Ms Lees said it was possible he had been stung multiple times on the day he died, resulting in a more severe reaction.