Record month for hospital emergency units

The number of patients going to A&E units in Wales last month was the highest on record.

July is often the busiest month, while winter tends to bring more elderly patients with complex conditions.

Latest figures show 99,502 patients went to emergency units in July, of these, 77.4% were seen within the four-hour target.

The Welsh Government said it had been an "extremely challenging" month for frontline emergency services.

Wrexham Maelor Hospital, which has been the worst performing A&E, showed improvement with 56.3% treated, discharged or transferred within four hours.

More than a million patients have attended A&E in Wales over the last year.

However, 4,922 patients waited more than 12 hours during July - a rise on the previous month - which the Welsh Government called "disappointing".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Last month proved extremely challenging for front line emergency health services."

July also saw the second highest daily average volume of red calls (the most critical) for the Welsh Ambulance Service, since its new response model was introduced nearly four years ago.

"Despite these pressures the vast majority of people have received timely advice, care and treatment," said the spokesperson.

"We recently announced an extra £50m to tackle the longest waiting times and expect to see improvements made this year.

"We are also working with the NHS to reduce the pressure on emergency departments. This includes helping more people to remain independent at home, focusing on vulnerable groups who need care the most and increasing capacity."