Image copyright Hansons auctioneers Image caption Ray Lambert won the first league championship after the Second World War with Liverpool

Treasures of Liverpool and Wales footballer Ray Lambert, including an old Welsh shirt, have been sold for more than £3,500 at auction.

But a 1947 Championship-winning medal - the first season after the World War Two - and a 1950 FA Cup final runners up medal failed to meet its reserve.

Lambert became the youngest player to join a league club when he joined Liverpool aged 13 years in 1936.

The full-back made 308 appearances for the club and died aged 87 in 2009.

Eight lots which had been sitting at the back of a wardrobe for more than 60 years - including Wales international caps, a Welsh shirt and his first professional contract - sold for a total of £3,610.

Although Lambert, from Bagillt in Flintshire, joined Liverpool in 1936, he did not play a first-team game until 1946 because football was suspended during the war.

His first Liverpool contract - confirming his £5-a-week wage plus £1 extra for a first-team appearance - signed on his 17th birthday in 1939 was among the items sold.

Image copyright Hansons auctioneers Image caption Ray Lambert's first Liverpool contract confirmed his £5-a-week wage

After winning the Championship in 1947, Lambert played in the 1950 FA Cup final in front of an estimated 100,000 people at Wembley, a game Liverpool lost 2-0.

The championship and cup final medal did not meet their respective £3,000 and £2,400 reserve prices.

A collection of Lambert's three nine-carat non-league medals and a Lancashire Cup trophy attracted £700.

One of his Wales schools international football shirts from the 1930s sold for £460, while a full Wales cap from Lambert's international debut against Scotland in 1946 attracted £500 and a cap from his appearance against England fetched £560.

Lambert, who won five senior Wales international caps between 1946 and 1949, ran a newsagents in Deeside after retiring from football in 1956.