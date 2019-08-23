Concern over Brecon college-museum plan

Image caption The new cultural centre, called Y Gaer, will house the museum and a library

Proposals to incorporate a further education college into a redeveloped museum and library have sparked concern.

Powys council is in talks with Neath Port Talbot Colleges Group about including a "learning offer" to go in Brecon's delayed new cultural centre.

One group that helped fundraise for the £14m project is worried the move would mean less space for museum collections.

Powys council said no decisions have yet been made.

The Grade II* listed former Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery closed eight years ago for renovation.

With the help of £3m Heritage Lottery Funding, £1m from the Welsh Government and cash from local fundraisers, it has undergone a major development and will include a new library.

But in July, the council - which has spent £9m on the new cultural centre called Y Gaer - announced it was in talks with the future education college to create a "truly unique facility".

The authority is concerned that, without a partner and with pressures on its budget, it will have to open for fewer hours.

But it still remains unclear what a "learning offer" means.

'Nationally significant'

The Brecknock Society and Museum Friends opened the first museum in Brecon 50 years ago.

It has committed £280,000 to the scheme, which was meant to have opened by St David's Day this year.

The organisation's Mervyn Bramley said the museum had a "major art gallery" with a "nationally significant collection of Welsh art works".

Image caption Mervyn Bramley is concerned that the college could take up room that could be used by the museum

"What we're concerned about is that there have been behind the scenes discussions with one of the partners, and we all feel that we need to be all involved in working out how the future operation is carried out," Mr Bramley said.

"We don't object to them being part of the whole offering but what is a problem is if that is at the expense of losing space which is needed to display our amazing collections here.

"You can't run an exciting place which attracts visitors to Brecon if you are closing down one of the main galleries as a school room."

Image caption The renovation includes a major redevelopment of the building

Matthew Dorrance, leader of the Labour Powys Council group and a councillor for Brecon, organised a well-attended public meeting to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

"The community feel really strongly about this. We were promised an arts and cultural centre. That is what we are expecting," he said.

"They need to get back around the table with us all and look at another alternative to deliver this fantastic facility".

"Selling it off or transferring it to somebody else is not an option and the community will not stand for that."

Image caption Y Gaer was meant to have opened by St David's Day

Kirsty Williams, AM for Brecon and Radnorshire and education minister, said: "As with any offer of a Welsh Government grant, there will be terms and conditions attached to it.

"As AM for Brecon and Radnorshire, I will be asking Welsh Government if they are satisfied that the terms and conditions have been met."

Mark Dacey, of Brecon Beacons College and chief executive of the colleges group, has called the proposal "a very exciting opportunity for Brecon Beacons College to support Powys County Council's aim of providing what can only be described as an unparalleled facility for the community".

A spokesman for Powys County Council said it has been facing "severe budget reductions as a result in national spending pressures resulting in £100m cuts over the last decade".

"The council is looking at new ways of generating income, sharing services with partners and driving efficiencies," he said.

"It has already successfully co-located other libraries across the county to reduce running costs and maintain local services. Without a partner, y Gaer would have to consider reduced opening hours and days."

No decision has yet been made, he added, with the council's cabinet due to consider a number of options when it meets on 17 September.