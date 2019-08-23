Image copyright Google Image caption The company has been operating from the Bagillt depot for more than 50 years

A bus company fighting an order to stop storing vehicles on a field has made a fresh attempt to settle the row.

P&O Lloyd Coaches launched an appeal after Flintshire County Council told it to stop using former farmland next to its yard in Bagillt.

The authority said the firm did not have permission, after an earlier request was rejected due to the impact on neighbours and risk of flooding.

The company is now seeking to use a smaller space during restricted hours.

In its latest application, the company said it had been operating from the yard for more than 50 years and did not currently have any restrictions on its hours of operation.

Image copyright Google Image caption The firm wants to extend its site to the right of the existing yard

It added: "P&O Lloyd Coaches is entirely agreeable to the imposition of planning conditions to control activity within the site."

The firm said restricting its hours of operation to between 0700 and 2000 "would not be unsociable and would not unacceptably harm the living conditions of the occupiers of nearby dwellings".

The extension being sought has been cut from 1,940 sq m (20,900 sq ft) to 240 sq m (2,600 sq ft), about an eighth of the size of the original bid.

Company bosses claimed this would now be classed as a minor extension under Natural Resources Wales rules, with no need for a flood assessment.

Flintshire County Council is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by the end of August, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The firm's appeal lodged with the Planning Inspectorate will be heard separately at a later date.