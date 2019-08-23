Image copyright Google Image caption Local people claim their peace will be disrupted if the nightclub reopens

A former nightclub in Pembrokeshire will reopen despite objections about public nuisance and road safety.

Residents of Penally fear a return of the disruption they suffered from Chequers, which closed in 1997.

A neighbouring holiday park claimed it would see its "serenity completely ruined" if the club re-opened.

Backers of the new venture have pledged to limit the noise, and promised a free shuttle bus to avoid having people walk along a narrow unlit road to Tenby.

Part of the premises is currently in use as a cafe and tea room.

But plans to re-open the site as the Queen of Clubs have prompted strong local opposition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Way too dangerous'

Emma Thomas, manager of the Crackwell Holiday Park next door, said there were fears it would "disrupt the peace and tranquility" of the park, recalling the noise abatement orders served on the previous club.

Dyfed-Powys Police licensing officer Nigel Lewis highlighted road safety as a significant issue, as it was "quite a nasty stretch of road" along the A4139 which was "way too dangerous" for clubbers walking home.

Mid and West Wales fire officers recommended changes to ensure safety, including a rethink of the proposed 400-person capacity.

Faith Wooldridge, one of the club's backers, said it was "an opportunity to provide something that people want".

"We are happy to try and meet conditions set and we appreciate it could impact on others, and we are looking to limit that," she said.

Pembrokeshire councillors granted the licence but said the bar should stop serving at 03:00 rather than the requested 04:00, with the premises closing at 03:30.