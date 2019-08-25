Image copyright St Anne's Garden Wall Image caption Residents threw a party to mark the three years since the wall collapsed

People living on a street with a collapsed wall have said they are frustrated by the lack of action to fix it in three years.

Residents of St Annes Gardens, Abertridwr, held a three-year anniversary party last week, following the collapse on 20 August 2016.

They have said that the repairs are the council's obligation.

Caerphilly council said the wall is the responsibility of the homeowners, but recognised the difficulties they face.

It added: "There are currently ongoing discussions between the council and the homeowners to consider the best way forward."

A petition for the council to repair the wall has been launched by those living there.

Rosalyn Byrne, who lives a few doors down from the site, said she is unable to sell her home until it is fixed.

Mrs Byrne, 43, said residents feel they are "out of sight, out of mind."

"We would like to see the collapsed part fixed and the rest of the wall made secure. It's as simple as that," she explained.

"Even if the council believes it is the homeowners responsibility they should have forced action or fixed it themselves and put a charge on the directly affected households."

Mrs Byrne said that some of the homeowners believe their homes have dropped in value.

"I married my husband last year and moved into his house, we hoped to be able to buy together elsewhere but this is on hold now."

"Other directly affected households have young children and are also stuck."