Image caption Project manager Helen John said the bridge was "a big piece of the jigsaw"

A bridge has been installed as part of a £7m project to restore lakes and build a dam at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

The gardens are located on the former Middleton Estate at Llanarthney, Carmarthenshire,

In the early 1800s, estate owner Sir William Paxton had a parkland with water features and lakes created.

The lakes were drained in 1934 but, two years ago, funding was secured to restore those features.

Helen John, who is managing the Regency Restoration project, said: "We've been out in all weathers, and now we can really start to see things taking shape.

"The bridge is a big piece of the jigsaw - from seeing original paintings of the estate, to the more recent designs and now finally seeing it being put in place."

The new look landscape will be open to visitors in spring 2020.