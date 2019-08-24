Gogerddan sets record for hottest Welsh late August bank holiday
- 24 August 2019
A new record for the highest late August bank holiday weekend temperature in Wales has been set.
Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, recorded 27.4C (81.3F), the Met Office said.
The previous record was 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013. The country's highest temperature on record is 35.2C (95.36F) recorded at Harwarden Bridge, Flintshire, on 2 August 1990.
The UK was hit by a heat wave at the end of July, as temperatures hit 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge.
🚨Temperature update🚨— Met Office (@metoffice) August 24, 2019
We've broken 30 °C!
Also, Gogerddan has reached 27.4 °C, a new record for the late August #BankHolidayWeekend in Wales. pic.twitter.com/KexiXWoDyC
End of Twitter post by @metoffice