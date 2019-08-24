Wales

Gogerddan sets record for hottest Welsh late August bank holiday

  • 24 August 2019
Beachgoers enjoy the hot weather Image copyright Reuters

A new record for the highest late August bank holiday weekend temperature in Wales has been set.

Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, recorded 27.4C (81.3F), the Met Office said.

The previous record was 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013. The country's highest temperature on record is 35.2C (95.36F) recorded at Harwarden Bridge, Flintshire, on 2 August 1990.

The UK was hit by a heat wave at the end of July, as temperatures hit 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge.

