Swansea 'armed robberies': Man released from hospital
- 25 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man taken to hospital following reports of two armed robberies in Swansea has been released.
Investigations are continuing after a man was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox on Oxford Street at about 09:15 BST on Saturday.
A second incident took place in Norfolk Street just minutes later and the suspect then fled the scene.
Police have appeared for information and said armed officers were deployed to "ensure the safety" of the public.