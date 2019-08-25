Image caption Crowds gathered at the Rhyl Air Show on Saturday

An air show has been delayed due to "unexpected sea fog" which is affecting visibility levels.

The Rhyl Air Show, a two-day free festival, started on Saturday, with the RAF sending its £125m fighter jets as part of the main event.

Denbighshire County Council said it was working with the display teams with an initial plan to delay for one hour.

The Red Arrows' main display was cancelled last year because of bad weather.

On Saturday a new record was set for the highest late August bank holiday weekend temperature in Wales, with Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, recording 28.8C (83.8F), the Met Office said.